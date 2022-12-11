LCX (LCX) Price Reaches $0.0359 on Major Exchanges

LCX (LCX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, LCX has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $27.68 million and $260,548.47 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $938.54 or 0.05465542 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00511888 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.61 or 0.30329606 BTC.
LCX Profile
LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.
LCX Token Trading
