LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given New €91.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €118.00 ($124.21) to €91.00 ($95.79) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($96.84) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($77.89) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.80.

LEGIF stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

