Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Leidos by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.