LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Down 42.1% Over Last Week

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $11,983.30 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

