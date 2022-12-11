LFS Asset Management Invests $2.79 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.3% of LFS Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 171,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,263,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

UNP stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

