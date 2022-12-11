LFS Asset Management Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

LFS Asset Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises 1.7% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LFS Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $370,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $3,671,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 855,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $2,180,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 1.5 %

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $57.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

