LFS Asset Management Purchases New Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

