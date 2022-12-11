LFS Asset Management Takes Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $11,373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Baxter International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 158,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.5 %

Baxter International stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

