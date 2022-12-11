LFS Asset Management Takes Position in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR)

LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF comprises 3.3% of LFS Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF by 3,637.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 314,655 shares in the last quarter.

FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF Stock Performance

RISR opened at $30.15 on Friday. FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54.

