LFS Asset Management Takes Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. LFS Asset Management owned 0.09% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $35.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

