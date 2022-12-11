Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Lilium has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

