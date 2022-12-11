Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered Lilium from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

LILM opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Lilium has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lilium by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

