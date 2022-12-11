Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered Lilium from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Lilium Stock Down 3.2 %
LILM opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Lilium has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $9.07.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
