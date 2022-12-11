Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 664,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $104,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 15,347 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $276,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,402,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,249,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,744. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 124.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 684.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.