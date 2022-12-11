Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Liquity has a market cap of $53.61 million and approximately $408,088.70 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,442,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

