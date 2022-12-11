Lisa Crossley Acquires 43,900 Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) Director Lisa Crossley purchased 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$21,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,039,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,458,884.64.

Lisa Crossley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Lisa Crossley acquired 170 shares of Reliq Health Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$90.10.

RHT traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.54. 769,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$106.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59.

Reliq Health Technologies ( CVE:RHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

