Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $49.48 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,114,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,091,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00233373 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $107.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
