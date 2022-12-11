Loopring (LRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.13 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $322.77 million and approximately $22.13 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

