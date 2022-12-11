Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

