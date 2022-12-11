Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 0.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 56.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.96.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $326.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $421.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

