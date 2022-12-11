Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.87-$9.97 EPS.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $48.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,305,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,863. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.38 and its 200 day moving average is $313.28. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $421.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.96.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

