Lumi Credits (LUMI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $317.19 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

