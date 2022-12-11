Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LYT)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 12th. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. had issued 2,609,474 shares in its public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,395,002 based on an initial share price of $4.75. After the expiration of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance

Shares of LYT opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $47.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, Cable Business and Telemedicine Services. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services, as well as telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers.

