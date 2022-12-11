Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 736.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,790 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,159,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,335 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,940,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 484,614 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of MGNI opened at $11.10 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

