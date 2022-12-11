Maiar DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,176.51 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $251.23 million and $3,176.51 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011794 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00238711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003663 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $505.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

