Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Performance
NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.
Institutional Trading of Maiden
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maiden (MHLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.