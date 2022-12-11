Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Maiden Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 58.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

