Mammoth (MMT) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and $43,324.50 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012019 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021008 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00239580 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00389504 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,718.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

