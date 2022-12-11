Marston’s’ (MARS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 44.40 ($0.54) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 54 ($0.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 84.60 ($1.03).

Marston’s Stock Performance

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 39.40 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.38 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.04). The company has a market capitalization of £249.86 million and a PE ratio of 187.62.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

