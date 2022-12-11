Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.38-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Masimo also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.43.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $299.78.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Masimo by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Masimo by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

