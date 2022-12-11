Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.63) to €5.70 ($6.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

SMIZF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

