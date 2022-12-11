Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $275.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $111.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

