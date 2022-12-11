Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of -106.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 765,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

