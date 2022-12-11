Metadium Price Tops $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. Metadium has a total market cap of $40.89 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metadium

Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

