Metadium Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $42.65 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metadium has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.
Buying and Selling Metadium
