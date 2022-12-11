Metis (MTS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $243,026.86

Metis (MTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $243,026.86 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metis Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

