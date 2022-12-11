Metis (MTS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,944.11

Metis (MTS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Metis has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $16,944.11 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $936.67 or 0.05457982 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00512207 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.06 or 0.30348518 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
