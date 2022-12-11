MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.55 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $78.17 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $17.75 or 0.00104775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011761 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00045252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021126 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00238675 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003726 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.15445949 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,830,507.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

