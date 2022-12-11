MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $80.08 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.18 or 0.00105972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011424 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047275 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00240536 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.15445949 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,830,507.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

