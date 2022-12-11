Mitek Systems (MITK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

MITK stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $459.76 million, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $29,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,400.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $29,624.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,400.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,540.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,298 shares of company stock valued at $549,803 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 162.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

