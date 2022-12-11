Mizuho Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $170.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered MongoDB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.