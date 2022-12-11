Mizuho Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $170.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered MongoDB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.00.
MongoDB Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.