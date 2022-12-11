Mizuho Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $45.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,797 shares of company stock worth $1,582,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 368,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

