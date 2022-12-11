Morgan Joseph Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$22.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Joseph from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.90.

TSE FM opened at C$32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.40. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

