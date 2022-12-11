M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $201.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

MTB stock opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

