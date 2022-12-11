Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

