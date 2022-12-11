My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $915,732.05

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $915,732.05 and $683,404.69 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

