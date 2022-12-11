My DeFi Pet Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $878,621.73 and $456,403.09 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.82 or 0.01711071 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00015384 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00028657 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035183 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.01764634 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.