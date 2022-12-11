National Bankshares Boosts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$5.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.29.
Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
