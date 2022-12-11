National Pension Service Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,643,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,753 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Oracle worth $184,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.86 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

