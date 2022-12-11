National Pension Service Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $160,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

