National Pension Service Buys 439,924 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,587,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,924 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Comcast worth $258,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

