National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Cigna worth $137,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $332.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.84. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $211.97 and a twelve month high of $336.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

